North American company
  • Market Cap$77.660m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BXRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS07160F1075

Company Profile

Baudax Bio Inc is a Pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercialize products for hospital and related acute care settings. Its products are in pipeline which includes two novel neuromuscular blocking agents, or NMBAs, and a related proprietary chemical reversal agent and Dex-IN.

Visit our news hub for other news .