Baumot Group AG (XETRA:TINC)
- Market Cap€35.330m
- SymbolXETRA:TINC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- ISINDE000A2G8Y89
Company Profile
Baumot Group AG supplies products and technologies for reducing exhaust emissions. The company offers diesel particulate filters, air systems and catalytic converters for automobile retrofitting and industrial products.