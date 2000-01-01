Company Profile

BAVARIA Industries Group AG is a Germany-based holding company that acquires underperforming companies and boosts their performance through active management. The company's portfolio comprises companies from the areas of serial production and automotive, plant engineering and construction, and business services. It pursues three objectives, cutting costs, developing new sources of turnover and protecting jobs wherever possible. It relies on the initiative of the investee company's workforce to boost innovation and avoid all forms of waste, such as reject rates or unnecessary downtime during production.