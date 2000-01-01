BAVARIA Industries Group AG (XETRA:B8A)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - B8A
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - B8A
- Market Cap€258.640m
- SymbolXETRA:B8A
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINDE0002605557
Company Profile
BAVARIA Industries Group AG is a Germany-based holding company that acquires underperforming companies and boosts their performance through active management. The company's portfolio comprises companies from the areas of serial production and automotive, plant engineering and construction, and business services. It pursues three objectives, cutting costs, developing new sources of turnover and protecting jobs wherever possible. It relies on the initiative of the investee company's workforce to boost innovation and avoid all forms of waste, such as reject rates or unnecessary downtime during production.BAVARIA Industries Group AG is an industrial holding company. It acquires distressed firms and boosts their performance through active management. Its portfolio comprises companies from the areas of serial production and automotive, and business services.