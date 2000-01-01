BaWang International (Group) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1338)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1338
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1338
- Market CapHKD344.710m
- SymbolSEHK:1338
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINKYG090381032
Company Profile
BaWang International (Group) Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, manufacturing, trading & distribution of Chinese herbal products including shampoo products, hair-care products, skin-care products, & among others.