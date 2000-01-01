BaWang International (Group) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1338)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1338

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1338

  • Market CapHKD344.710m
  • SymbolSEHK:1338
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG090381032

Company Profile

BaWang International (Group) Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, manufacturing, trading & distribution of Chinese herbal products including shampoo products, hair-care products, skin-care products, & among others.

Latest 1338 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .