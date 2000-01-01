Company Profile

Baxter manufactures medical products across seven major reported business segments. The renal segment (32% of 2019 sales) includes peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis products for chronically ill patients while its acute therapies segment (5%) offers kidney or other organ support tools in intensive care situations. The medication delivery segment (25% of sales) sells IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions while its nutrition segment (8% of sales) offers parenteral nutrition therapies. The pharmaceuticals segment (19% of sales) offers injectable drugs, anesthetic gases, and compounding services. The advanced surgery segment (8% of sales) provides hemostastic products and biosurgical sealants. Contract manufacturing rounds out the remaining sales.Baxter International Inc operates in the healthcare industry. It provides renal and hospital products such as infusion systems and systems, parenteral nutrition therapies, and biosurgery products.