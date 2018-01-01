Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Bay Capital Ordinary Share (LSE:BAY) Share Price

BAY

Bay Capital Ordinary Share

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Shell Companies

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Bay Capital PLC's strategic aim is to drive shareholder value through the acquisition of target companies in certain sectors where the Directors believe there to be sustainable growth opportunities both organically and through acquisition. The company is seeking fundamentally sound assets, where tangible opportunities exist to drive strategic, operational and performance improvements.

LSE:BAY

JE00BKVHVW88

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest BAY News

BAY Regulatory News