Bay Hotels & Leisure SOCIMI SA Ordinary Shares (XMAD:YBAY)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YBAY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YBAY

  • Market Cap€723.730m
  • SymbolXMAD:YBAY
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105267001

Company Profile

Bay Hotels & Leisure SOCIMI SA is a real estate investment vehicle specialized in the acquisition and asset management of hotel assets in Spain.

Latest YBAY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .