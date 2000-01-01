Company Profile

Bayer is a German healthcare and agriculture conglomerate. Healthcare provides just over half of the company's sales and includes pharmaceutical drugs as well as vitamins. The company has a crop science business that includes seeds, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides, which was expanded through the acquisition of Monsanto.Bayer AG is active in the German healthcare sector. Healthcare provides close to half of the company's sales and includes pharmaceutical drugs as well as vitamins and animal health products.