Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (MTA:BMW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BMW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BMW
- Market Cap€48.437bn
- SymbolMTA:BMW
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINDE0005190003
Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is one of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers. The company also provides motorcycles and financial services. It sells vehicle under brands such as BMW, Mini, and ultraluxury brand Rolls-Royce around the world.