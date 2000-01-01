Company Profile

In addition to being one of the world's leading premium light-vehicle manufacturers, BMW Group produces BMW motorcycles and provides financial services. Premium light-vehicle brands include BMW, Mini, and ultraluxury brand Rolls-Royce. Operations include 24 production facilities in 13 countries, with a sales network reaching 140 countries. Worldwide annual volume exceeds 2 million automobiles and more than 150,000 motorcycles.Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is one of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers. The company also provides motorcycles and financial services. It sells vehicle under brands such as BMW, Mini, and ultraluxury brand Rolls-Royce around the world.