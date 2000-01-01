Bayhorse Silver Inc (TSX:BHS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BHS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BHS
- Market CapCAD11.350m
- SymbolTSX:BHS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA07278W1095
Company Profile
Bayhorse Silver Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. It manages and develops gold and silver, base metals and coal mineralization.