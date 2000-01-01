Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp is a North American focused oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The Canadian operating segment includes light oil assets in the Viking and Duvernay, heavy oil assets in Peace River and Lloydminster and conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. The U.S. operating segment includes Eagle Ford assets in Texas.Baytex Energy Corp is engaged in the oil and gas industry. Its key business includes exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.