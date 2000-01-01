Company Profile

BayWa AG is a trading and logistics services company that operates through three segments: agriculture, energy, and building materials. The agriculture segment, which is the largest by revenue, trades grain, oilseed, feedstuff, and tractors. The energy segment trades heating fuels, other fuels, and lubricants, as well as renewable energy project development and energy trading. The building materials segment provides construction logistics, landscaping, interior design, and building services. Products and services are sold in Europe, Asia, and the United States.BayWa AG is a trading and services company. It is engaged in growing and trading of fruits and vegetables, providing agricultural equipment and software solutions in agriculture. It is also engaged in energy and building materials business.