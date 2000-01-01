Company Profile

BayWa AG is a Germany-based trading, logistics and services company. The company primarily operates through three segments. The agriculture segment, which is the largest segment by revenue contribution, is engaged in trading of agricultural products, fruit, input resources, feedstuff, and agricultural machinery; provision of repair and maintenance services for agricultural machinery; and smart farming. The energy segment involves trading of heating fuels, other fuels, and lubricants, as well as renewable energy project development, energy trading, and others. The building materials segment refers to building materials trading, related services, and system supplying.