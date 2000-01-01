Company Profile

BB Biotech AG is a part of the healthcare sector in Switzerland. Its primary activity includes making investments especially in the biotechnology market and is one of the largest investors in the field of biotechnology. The focus of the investments is on those listed companies that focus on the development and marketing of novel drugs with a clear value for the health care system. BB Biotech follows a strategy of carefully screening and selecting biotechnology firms with a long-term time horizon and having established products in the marketplace.