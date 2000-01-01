BBI Life Sciences Corp (SEHK:1035)

Company Info - 1035

  • Market CapHKD1.277bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1035
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1089Y1180

Company Profile

BBI Life Sciences Corp provides portfolio coverage in the life sciences research product and service industry. It offers DNA synthesis products, genetic engineering services, life sciences research consumables, and protein and antibody-related products.

