- Market CapHKD1.277bn
- SymbolSEHK:1035
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINKYG1089Y1180
BBI Life Sciences Corp provides portfolio coverage in the life sciences research product and service industry. It offers DNA synthesis products, genetic engineering services, life sciences research consumables, and protein and antibody-related products.