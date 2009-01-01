BBMG Corp H (SEHK:2009)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2009

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2009

  • Market CapHKD36.535bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2009
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000F20

Company Profile

BBMG Corp is a building materials manufacturer. The company operates through four business segments; Cement and Ready-Mixed Concrete, Modern Building Materials and Commerce and Logistics, Property Development, and Property Investment and Management.

Latest 2009 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .