BBMG Corp H (SEHK:2009)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2009
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2009
- Market CapHKD36.535bn
- SymbolSEHK:2009
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINCNE100000F20
Company Profile
BBMG Corp is a building materials manufacturer. The company operates through four business segments; Cement and Ready-Mixed Concrete, Modern Building Materials and Commerce and Logistics, Property Development, and Property Investment and Management.