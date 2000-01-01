Company Profile

BBTV Holdings Inc is a media and technology company. The company provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization of content. Revenue is generated from direct Ad sales, advertising, content management, and mobile gaming apps. It has got two solutions Base solutions and Plus solutions. The Base solutions represent over 90% of the revenues. The company monetizes Base Solutions typically through advertisements sold against content by the platforms hosting the content, such as social and video platforms like YouTube.