BBVA Argentina SA ADR (NYSE:BBAR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BBAR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BBAR

  • Market Cap$961.880m
  • SymbolNYSE:BBAR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0589341009

Company Profile

BBVA Banco Frances SA is a bank operating in Argentina. It operates over 200 branches across the country and offering financial services to corporations and individual consumers.

Latest BBAR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .