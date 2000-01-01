Company Profile

BBX Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil and South America. The company operates in one business segment, being the mineral exploration and in two geographical areas, being Australia and Brazil. Geographically, Brazil contributes maximum revenue for the company. The company projects include Juma East, EMA Gold, Pombos, Ema, and Tres Estados Gold.