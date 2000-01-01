BBX Minerals Ltd (ASX:BBX)

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:BBX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BBX1

Company Profile

BBX Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil and South America. The company operates in one business segment, being the mineral exploration and in two geographical areas, being Australia and Brazil. Geographically, Brazil contributes maximum revenue for the company. The company projects include Juma East, EMA Gold, and Tres Estados Gold.BBX Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in mining exploration and development in Brazil and South America. Its main projects include Juma East, Pombos, Ema, and Tres Estados.

