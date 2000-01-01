B&C Speakers SpA (MTA:BEC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BEC
- Market Cap€142.880m
- SymbolMTA:BEC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINIT0001268561
Company Profile
B&C Speakers SpA is an Italy based company. The company is engaged in the production and marketing of professional loudspeakers. The company operates in business segment that is Acoustic Transducers.