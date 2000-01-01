BC Technology Group Ltd (SEHK:863)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 863

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 863

  • Market CapHKD2.219bn
  • SymbolSEHK:863
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG131101043

Company Profile

Branding China Group Ltd is principally engaged in the provision of advertising, public relation and event marketing services, business park area operation and management services in China.

Latest 863 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .