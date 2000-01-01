BCA Marketplace (LSE:BCA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCA
- Market Cap£1.853bn
- SymbolLSE:BCA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINGB00BP0S1D85
Company Profile
BCA Marketplace PLC along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the purchase and remarketing of vehicles and the offering. It owns and operates Europe's used vehicle marketplace.