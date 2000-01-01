BCAL Diagnostics Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:BDX)

APAC company
Company Info - BDX

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:BDX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000160921

Company Profile

BCAL Diagnostics Ltd is a biotechnology company developing a novel blood test to improve the early diagnosis and monitoring of breast cancer by identifying, measuring, and validating specific biomarkers enriched from patient's blood. The BCAL technology utilizes a single blood test on multiple levels including disease detection, diagnostic mass screening, and post-intervention.

Latest BDX news

