Company Profile

BCB Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans; FDIC-insured deposit products, such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and retail and commercial banking services, including wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, debit cards, online banking, gift cards, fraud detection, and automated teller services.