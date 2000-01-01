BCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Market Info - BCBP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BCBP

  • Market Cap$172.400m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BCBP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0552981039

Company Profile

BCB Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans; FDIC-insured deposit products, such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and retail and commercial banking services, including wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, debit cards, online banking, gift cards, fraud detection, and automated teller services.BCB Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company's primary business is the ownership and operation of BCB Community Bank. It offers FDIC-insured deposit products and invests funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank.

