Company Profile

BCE is both a wireless and Internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its nearly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier--the legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provinces--Ontario and Quebec. Additionally, BCE has a media segment, which holds television, radio, and digital media assets. BCE licenses the Canadian rights to movie channels including HBO, Showtime, and Starz. In 2019, the wireline segment comprised just over half of total EBITDA, while wireless comprised 38%, and media provided the remainder.BCE Inc is a telecommunication company. It caters to residential, business and wholesale customers with solutions for all their communications needs.