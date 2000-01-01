BCI Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8412)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8412
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8412
- Market CapHKD149.600m
- SymbolSEHK:8412
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINKYG090491005
Company Profile
BCI Group Holdings Ltd is food and beverage and entertainment company that owns and operates two night entertainment clubs namely Volar and Fly, and three restaurants focusing on Japanese style curry dishes under its proprietary brand name Tiger.