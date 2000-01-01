BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments NV (LSE:BCRE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCRE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCRE
- Market Cap€79.800m
- SymbolLSE:BCRE
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINNL0010763611
Company Profile
BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments NV is an internationally active real estate investment, development, and management group.