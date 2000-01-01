BE Semiconductor Industries NV Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:BESI)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BESI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BESI
- Market Cap€4.212bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:BESI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINNL0012866412
Company Profile
BE Semiconductor Industries NV is a Netherlands-based company that manufactures and distributes semiconductor assembly equipment for semiconductor, electronics, mobile internet, computer, automotive, industrial, and solar energy markets. The firm's products are broadly organized in three lines: die attach systems, packaging products, which includes molding, trim and form, and singulation systems, and plating systems, primarily for the electronics market. The firm has operations in the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Malaysia and China.BE Semiconductor Industries NV is a Netherlands-based company engaged in development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for semiconductor and electronics industries.