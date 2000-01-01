Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV is a Netherlands-based company that manufactures and distributes semiconductor assembly equipment for semiconductor, electronics, mobile internet, computer, automotive, industrial, and solar energy markets. The firm's products are broadly organized in three lines: die attach systems, packaging products, which includes molding, trim and form, and singulation systems, and plating systems, primarily for the electronics market. The firm has operations in the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Malaysia and China.