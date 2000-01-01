BE Semiconductor Industries NV (EURONEXT:BESI)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BESI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BESI

  • Market Cap€2.511bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:BESI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0012866412

Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV is a Netherlands-based company engaged in development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for semiconductor and electronics industries.

Latest BESI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .