Company Profile

Be Shaping the Future SpA is an Italy-based company. It operates through business segments that are Business Consulting, ICT Solutions and Corporate and other. Business Consulting segment which supports the financial services industry in implementing the business strategy, Information Technology, which brings business skills and technology solutions; and Professional Services, which is involved in financial institutions and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Business Consulting segment. Geographically, it has a presence in Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, Spain and Poland, Ukraine, and Romania.Be SpA provides support to the financial services industry in implementing the business strategy, business skills and technology solutions, and is involved in financial institutions and others. It also performs management and coordination activities.