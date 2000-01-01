Company Profile

Beach produces oil, gas, and gas liquids from numerous joint ventures in the onshore Cooper and Eromanga basins. Beach merged with Cooper Basin joint-venture partner Drillsearch Energy Limited in March 2016, which increased equity production to about 10 million barrels of oil equivalent. This is now more than doubled to 28 million barrels of oil equivalent following the successful purchase of Lattice from Origin Energy in 2018. The average field life is 10 years based on forecast production and 313 mmboe of proven and probable reserves. We credit life of nearly 15 years, assuming substantial conversion of 2C contingent resources into reserve category with drilling. Shale gas resources are blue-sky.Beach Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company based in Adelaide, South Australia. The company holds interests in exploration and production tenements in Australia, USA, Egypt, Tanzania, Romania and New Zealand.