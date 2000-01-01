Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BLX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BLX
- Market CapAUD267.440m
- SymbolASX:BLX
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BLX0
Company Profile
Beacon Lighting Group Ltd is a retailer of lighting, ceiling fans and light globes. Its offerings include pendants, table lamps, floor lamps, ceiling fans, exteriors, globes, downlights, wall lights, solar panels and other accessories.