Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc manufactures and sells roofing and building materials throughout the United States and Canada. Beacon's key customers consist of contractors, home builders, retailers, wholesale distributors, and building materials suppliers. The company's product portfolio includes both residential and non-residential roofing materials, siding, windows, and waterproofing systems. The majority of revenue is generated from residential and non-residential roofing products. The vast majority of Beacon's revenue comes from the United States.