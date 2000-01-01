Company Profile

Beam Global produces sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, and costs of grid-tied solutions. Its products are founded upon its patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines and include BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media, and disaster preparedness packages. From start to finish, the company develops, patents, designs, engineers, and manufactures renewably energized products that help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving.Envision Solar International Inc is technology company. It invents, design, engineer, manufacture and sell solar powered products for the verticals electric vehicle charging, media and branding systems and energy security.