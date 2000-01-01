Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:BBGI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BBGI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BBGI
- Market Cap$47.840m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BBGI
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0740141017
Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc is a radio broadcasting company, engaged in operating radio stations throughout the United States. It operates radio stations including FM and AM radio stations located in large and mid-sized markets in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in the following radio markets: Atlanta, GA, Augusta, GA, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Detroit, MI, Fayetteville, NC, Fort Myers-Naples, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Middlesex, NJ, Monmouth, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, FL, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL, and Wilmington, DE. It is also a multi-platform, marketing solutions provider that offers on-air, online, and mobile and social media applications. The main source of revenue is the sale of advertising.Beasley Broadcast Group Inc is a radio broadcasting company. The company operates radio stations including FM and AM radio stations located in large and mid-sized markets in the United States.