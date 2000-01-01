Beaver Group (Holding) Co Ltd (SEHK:8275)

APAC company
Market Info - 8275

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8275

  • Market CapHKD36.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8275
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1142R1002

Company Profile

Beaver Group (Holding) Co Ltd Is a subcontractor primarily engaged in the foundation business in Hong Kong. It offers specialized foundation works, mainly the removal of pre-existing foundation or obstructing piles for urban renewal or railway projects.

