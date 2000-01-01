Bechtle AG (XETRA:BC8)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BC8
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BC8
- Market Cap€4.910bn
- SymbolXETRA:BC8
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINDE0005158703
Company Profile
Bechtle AG is an information technology provider with operations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and other European countries. The company's customers are mainly in the industrial, trade, financial, and public sectors. Bechtle operates through two segments: IT System House and Managed Services, and IT E-commerce. The IT System House and Managed Services segment consists of IT strategy consulting, hardware and software sales, project planning and roll-out, system integrations, IT services and training, and client management, among others. The IT E-commerce segment includes e-procurement services, software solutions, and product marketing through the Internet and telemarketing.Bechtle AG is an information technology service and e-commerce provider. The Company offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of IT infrastructure and IT operation solutions from one source.