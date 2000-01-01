Company Profile

Bechtle AG is an information technology provider with operations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and other European countries. The company's customers are mainly in the industrial, trade, financial, and public sectors. Bechtle operates through two segments: IT System House and Managed Services, and IT E-commerce. The IT System House and Managed Services segment consists of IT strategy consulting, hardware and software sales, project planning and roll-out, system integrations, IT services and training, and client management, among others. The IT E-commerce segment includes e-procurement services, software solutions, and product marketing through the Internet and telemarketing.Bechtle AG is an information technology service and e-commerce provider. The Company offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of IT infrastructure and IT operation solutions from one source.