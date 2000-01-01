Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BDX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BDX
- Market Cap$63.259bn
- SymbolNYSE:BDX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINUS0758871091
Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional (largely the former Bard business) accounts for 23% of revenue. International revenue accounts for 44% of the company's business.Becton, Dickinson and Co is a healthcare company. It manufacture and sales medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. It operates in two segments BD Medical and BD Life Sciences.