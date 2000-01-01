Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional (largely the former Bard business) accounts for 23% of revenue. International revenue accounts for 44% of the company's business.Becton, Dickinson and Co is a healthcare company. It manufacture and sales medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. It operates in two segments BD Medical and BD Life Sciences.