Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BDX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BDX

  • Market Cap$63.259bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BDX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0758871091

Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional (largely the former Bard business) accounts for 23% of revenue. International revenue accounts for 44% of the company's business.Becton, Dickinson and Co is a healthcare company. It manufacture and sales medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. It operates in two segments BD Medical and BD Life Sciences.

Latest BDX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .