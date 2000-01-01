Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,520 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies. In addition to 981 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the firm operates 278 Cost Plus stores, 126 Buybuy Baby stores, 81 Christmas Tree Shops and And That Stores (gifts/housewares), 55 Harmon Face Values stores (health/beauty care), three One Kings Lane locations, linens/textile wholesaler Linen Holdings. It recently annouced the divestiture of online retailer Personalizationmall.com, which we expect to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.