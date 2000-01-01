Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc (TSX:BEE)

North American company
Company Info - BEE

  • Market CapCAD32.590m
  • SymbolTSX:BEE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0765881028

Company Profile

Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc through its subsidiary is focused on the control of pests and enhancement of crops and ornamentals by biological controls in a variety of application processes.

