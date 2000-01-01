Befesa SA Bearer Shares (XETRA:BFSA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BFSA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BFSA

  • Market Cap€1.225bn
  • SymbolXETRA:BFSA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINLU1704650164

Company Profile

Befesa SA is engaged in recycling of steel dust, salt slags and aluminium residues, as well as related logistics and other related industrial services.

Latest BFSA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .