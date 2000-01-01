Company Profile

Befimmo SA is a real estate operator that primarily engages in the acquisition, management, and leasing of office properties in Belgium and Luxembourg. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio in terms of total value is dispersed between various districts within Brussels. Assets in the Belgian region of Flanders also represent a sizable percentage of the company's portfolio holdings. Befimmo derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants. The company receives most of its revenue from public sector tenants in Belgium. Entities within this classification include the Belgian Federal Government and the European Parliament. Within the private sector, Befimmo's largest customers are international banks and management consultancies.