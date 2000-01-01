Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group PLC is a professional services consultancy. It provides insolvency, restructuring and consultancy services to businesses, professional advisors, and financial institutions. It provides professional services, such as business rescue options, advisory options, forensic accounting and investigations, corporate and commercial finance, personal insolvency solutions and services to banking, legal and accounting sectors. The group's principal operations and markets are located in the UK.Begbies Traynor Group PLC is a professional services consultancy. It is engaged in providing professional advice and solutions in areas of corporate recovery, restructuring, corporate finance, risk consulting and forensic investigations.