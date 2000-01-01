Beiersdorf AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:BEI)
Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in producing personal products, with a focus on manufacturing cosmetic products. The company operates through two business segments. Consumer provides skin care and beauty care products and operates portfolio brands such as Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello, Hansaplast, Elastoplast, and Florena. The tesa business segment markets self-adhesive system and product solutions, primarily for industrial customers, under the Tesa brand. Beiersdorf is majority-owned by Maxingvest.Beiersdorf AG along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of branded consumer goods in the area of skin and body care. It also produces self-adhesive system and product solutions primarily for industrial customers.