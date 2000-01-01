Beijer Alma AB Class B (OMX:BEIA B)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BEIA B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BEIA B
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:BEIA B
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSE0011090547
Company Profile
Beijer Alma AB is a Sweden-based industrial group that operates through three subsidiaries: Lesjofors, Habia Cable, and Beijer Tech. Lesjofors is a manufacturer of springs, wire, and flat strip components in Europe, North America, and Asia. Habia Cable develops, manufactures, and distributes cables and cable systems. Beijer Tech focuses on industrial trading in the Nordic region. Beijer Alma's clients come from infrastructure, defense, energy, telecom, original automotive, chassis springs, and other industrial sectors. The company generates the majority of its sales from the European market.Beijer Alma AB through its subsidiaries is a supplier of springs, wire, and flat strip components. The company also develops, manufactures and sells custom-designed cables and cable systems.