Company Profile

Beijer Alma AB is a Sweden-based industrial group that operates through three subsidiaries: Lesjofors, Habia Cable, and Beijer Tech. Lesjofors is a manufacturer of springs, wire, and flat strip components in Europe, North America, and Asia. Habia Cable develops, manufactures, and distributes cables and cable systems. Beijer Tech focuses on industrial trading in the Nordic region. Beijer Alma's clients come from infrastructure, defense, energy, telecom, original automotive, chassis springs, and other industrial sectors. The company generates the majority of its sales from the European market.Beijer Alma AB through its subsidiaries is a supplier of springs, wire, and flat strip components. The company also develops, manufactures and sells custom-designed cables and cable systems.