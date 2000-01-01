Company Profile

Beijer Ref AB is a Sweden-based company that trades, distributes, and services refrigeration systems, as well as components for refrigeration systems, air conditioning, and heat pumps. The company serves demands from commercial refrigeration (targeting food stores, shopping malls, hotels, and others), industrial refrigeration (targeting ice rinks, offices, computer rooms, and others), and comfort cooling (targeting private residences, stores, and others). Beijer Ref's sales are primarily made to refrigeration installation contractors, service vendors, building companies, and refrigerator makers. The company generates substantially all of its sales from the European market.