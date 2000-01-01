Beijing Capital Grand Ltd (SEHK:1329)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1329
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1329
- Market CapHKD1.973bn
- SymbolSEHK:1329
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG1146G1001
Company Profile
Beijing Capital Grand Ltd is a commercial property developer in China property market. It is engaged in the development of the outlets-backed integrated property and commercial property development and operations.