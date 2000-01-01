Beijing Capital Grand Ltd (SEHK:1329)

APAC company
Market Info - 1329

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1329

  • Market CapHKD1.973bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1329
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1146G1001

Company Profile

Beijing Capital Grand Ltd is a commercial property developer in China property market. It is engaged in the development of the outlets-backed integrated property and commercial property development and operations.

