Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:694)

Company Info - 694

  • Market CapHKD36.038bn
  • SymbolSEHK:694
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirports & Air Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000221

Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd is involved in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport. The company owns and operates international airport in Beijing and also provides related services.

