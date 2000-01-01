Company Profile

Listed in Hong Kong since 2000, Beijing Capital International Airport owns and operates Beijing's international airport, comprising three runways and three terminals. The company derives revenue from regulated aeronautical and relatively liberalized nonaeronautical operations. In 2018, the aeronautical business contributed 47% of total revenue while the nonaeronautical segment accounted for the rest. BCIA is 57% owned by Capital Airport Holding, a state-owned enterprise.Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd is involved in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport. The company owns and operates international airport in Beijing and also provides related services.